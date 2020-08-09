Six shops gutted in Maisuma blaze, says KTMF Demands compensation to affected shopkeepers

Srinagar: Half a dozen shops at Red Cross Road Maisuma in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning, a local shopkeepers’ association has said.
The fire broke out during wee hours this morning damaging six shops there, Abdul Majeed Bhat President of the local shopkeepers association was quoted by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).
The KTMF in a statement expressed sorrow and dismay over destruction caused in the mishap.
A KTMF delegation visited the site to express their concern with the affected traders and took a stock of the damage caused by the deadly blaze, the statement read.
The delegation expressed sorrow over the huge loss of property in the tragic fire incident and sought immediate compensation for the fire victims in these testing times of COVID-19 pandemic.
The KTMF impressed upon the administration to assess the damages to property and compensate the losses to traders at an earliest.
The visiting delegation comprised of Senior Vice President KTMF Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Kongposh , Vice President Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretaries Fayaz Ahmad Khan and Raja Fida Hussain Khan.