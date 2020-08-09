Kupwara labourer killed in LoC shelling buried, woman still battling for life at SKIMS

Baramulla: The labourer who died on Friday of injuries sustained during cross-LoC shelling in Karnah area of Kupwara district of Kashmir was on Friday afternoon buried in his native village of Shamspora in Karnah in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, locals said.

They said that hundreds of people of the village and some from other villages participated in the funeral prayers that were held at midnight.

“About 500 people from various villages participated in the funeral prayers of Arif Ahmad which were held in the middle of the night,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a neighbour of the killed labourer.

Arif Ahmad Chachi was working on a construction site along with two other carpenters when an artillery shell fell near them. All three of them were injured and rushed to hospital, from where Arif was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar where he died.

A woman injured in the day-long firing and shelling in Kupwara sector on Friday is battling for life in SKIMS Srinagar.

Local sources in Kupwara said that there is silence on the LoC since Friday evening. They also appealed to the government to compensate the victim’s family.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print