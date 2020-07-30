Civil Society Group distributes 70k surgical masks in Srinagar in 2 days

Srinagar: A civil society group On Thursday claimed to have distributed 70,000 surgical masks among people in Srinagar in the past two days as part of its awareness campaign aimed to keep COVID-19 at bay.

The group ‘Care Kashmir International’ (CKI) said in a statement that on July 28 and 30, it had distributed approximately 70,000 surgical masks in free to people who were not wearing them or who wanted to replace their masks.

The group comprising of different civil society and trade bodies including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), had opened 30 centres in the city covering almost 3/4th area within municipal limits including Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Barzulla, Brein, Nishat, Boulevard, Nehru Park, G B Pant Hospital, Karan Nagar, Bohri Kadal, Alamgari Bazaar, Eidgah, Khayam Chowk, Nowshera and Hawal and other places, a statement said.

The masks, CKI said, were arranged by the organisations from their own internal resources and not funded by anyone.

The civil society group expressed its gratitude to all the organisations whose members voluntarily stood at their centres for hours together and provided free masks to people across age groups.

CKI also thanked people who cooperated in the use of masks without any hesitation.

It expressed hope that the disease could be given a go-by provided the three basic precautionary measures- use of masks, maintaining two metre social distancing and regular washing of hands were followed by people.

The CKI also urged the civil society to provide spare surgical masks to auto, sumo and other public transport drivers and also to keep spare surgical masks in personal vehicles for giving to people not wearing the masks.

It said it would save people from worry and anxiety in these trying times.

The member organisations of CKI further assured the people that they have not been forgotten and that help will be extended, to the extent possible, as and when situation so demands.

CKI also appealed all social organisations and civil societies of the Valley to come forward and urge people to follow three steps aforesaid and to carry out such programmes within their respective areas.

Besides KCCI, the organisations that collaborated in the awareness campaign include: The Kashmir Monitor, The Kashmir Hotels & Restaurants Owners Federation (KHAROF), Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of India (Kashmir Chapter), Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Tourist Trade Interest Guild, Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum, Jammu Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, Beopar Mandal, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, J&K Private School Association, Moral Education Environment and Relief Committee, Kashmir Hoteliers and Restaurants Association, J&K Chemists and Druggists Association, Srinagar Chemists & Distributors Association, SAAYA (NGO), Hoteliers Club, Dalgate Traders Association, Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Nageen Tourist Traders Association and Kashmir Welfare Trust.

