COVID-19 infections near 20k mark in J&K with 450 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 450 new cases of COVID-19 even as the infection tally rose to 19869.
While 383 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 67 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As many as 183 of the reported cases were detected in Srinagar alone, it added.
In Kashmir valley, which has reported most number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths as compared to Jammu, eight of the ten districts reported cases in double figures on Thursday while Kulgam and Shopian districts in south Kashmir reported 2 and 6 cases respectively.
As per government data, there are 7662 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 11842 patients have recovered from the disease.
The region has reported 365 COVID-19 related deaths so far.
