Youth killed, two others injured in Budgam mishap

Budgam: A youth was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arbaaz Rehman son of Abdul Reham of Arath Budgam.

Arbaaz, as per an official, was driving a scooty while two other youth from his village- Nadeem Maqbool Rath, 21, son of Mohammad Maqbool and Ishfaq Majeed, 23, son of Abdul Majeed Rather- we’re behind him when they met an accident near Boys’ Higher Secondary School Budgam.

The trio was rushed to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for treatment, however, Arbaaz succumbed on the way to hospital while the other two were admitted there.

Police have registered a case into the incident. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print