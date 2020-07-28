PHC in Beerwah closed after employee tests positive

BUDGAM: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Aripathan village of Beerwah tehsil (Budgam district) has been temporarily closed by officials after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Beerwah, Dr Javeed Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader.
“The health centre has been closed since July 25 (Saturday) as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. It has been closed on a temporary basis,” Dr Ahmad said.
He said that the other employees working in the PHC have been sent to home quarantine.
“After the observation period of the employees is complete, their samples will be collected for the Covid-19 test,” Dr Ahmad said.
“We have also informed the officials concerned for doing the fumigation of the PHC. If the test of the other employees will come negative, then we will reopen the PHC in the village,” he added.
