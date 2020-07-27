Bodies of all five family members who died in car accident recovered

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered two more bodies and concluded the search operation for bodies of five family members who were missing since July 20. Theie car had fallen into the Kaghote Nallah in Ramnagar area on the same day.

Police said in a statement that based on the complaint of Bhagat Ram, resident of Janderari, Ramnagar, that his son Mohan Lal along with his wife and three children was missing since July 20 after leaving in their car from Langa, Ramnagar, to Udhampur, a missing report was lodged in PS Ramnagar and a search begun on the same day.

The police statement said that the search operation was headed by Garu Ram, SDPO Ramnagar, and Sub Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO PS Ramnagar. During searches, a body, identified as of Mohan Lal, was recovered from the Kaghote Nallah at Ramnagar.

The search for the remaining four members of the family continued but their bodies were feared to have been washed away in the Nallah.

More than two days after the family went missing, investigations revealed that on July 23, their Alto Car had fallen into the Kaghote Nallah. “The body of Pooja, 8, was recovered from the Nallah,” the police said, adding that the body of the son was also found in the Kaghote Nallah and was been identified as of 4-year-old Naksh.

The police team along with SDRF team recovered two more bodies on Sunday. “On Sunday morning, two bodies were recovered—one from Kishanpur Manwal and second from Doha area of Jhajjar Kotli which is 50-55 kms away from the incident spot,” the police said, adding that the bodies were identified as of Rekha Devi W/O Mohan Lal and Mahesh S/O Mohan Lal.

“We urge people to drive carefully on roads,” the police said in its statement.

