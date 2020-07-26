Old shops take to new ways

Srinagar: Many shops in Srinagar, including in city centre Lal Chowk, have started using social media to resume their business online. Shops selling jewellery, footwear, cosmetics, copper vessels, garments, and many others are accepting online orders.

Shop owners say that social media is helping them reach out to customers. Junaid Gungroo, who runs Gungroo Jewellers, a silver jewellery store in Goni Khan area of Lal Chowk, said that business is down but online orders are picking up.

“This is the wedding season, for which silver jewellery is in demand. Due to the Covid lockdown everything is affected, but we decided to go online by using our social media accounts,” Junaid said.

He said on average he receives 8 orders, that too from all districts of the valley.

“On a particular day in the week we deliver the orders to the customers. People are not able to come for shopping in markets so we are helping them get what they need,” Junaid said.

However, when internet is blocked, “we can’t receive any order,” he added.

Irfan Ahmad, owner of Haya designer boutique, had a similar story to share.

“Many brides are not able to do shopping for their wedding. When we put our products online, we started receiving many orders. When customers come to a shop, they can see everything about the product, but in online shopping they can’t. Still, people are ordering online as they don’t have any other option,” Irfan said.

He said there are many other shops that are selling online full bridal packages, including cosmetics.

Aijaz Ahmad, who runs a cosmetics store near the Jamia Masjid, said that before the Covid pandemic, he had never used any social media for promoting his business. “But, like others, we too have shifted online. This is the peak season for our business,” Aijaz said.

“Our shops were closed for months. We had not been able to earn anything. So we decided to do our business online, and since then I have received many bridal package orders,” he said.

“The payment mode is also online, to make sure everything is done while keeping safety (social distancing) in mind,” Aijaz added.

Bashir Ahmad, a coppersmith, said his children “started something” online and now he receives 5 to 6 orders every day for items like samovar, izband souz, fruit bowls, etc.

“I have started taking online orders. All the product details and price are sent to customers through my social media accounts. I ask for online payments first before delivery, so that no physical contact is necessary,” Bashir said.

“This way it benefits both the customer as well as us,” Bashir added.

