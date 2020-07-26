Jammu goes into 60-hour lockdown

Jammu: A 60-hour lockdown began in Jammu district from Friday 6pm in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that have witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu district sits atop the 10 districts in Jammu region with 14 deaths and 472 virus cases. It is the ninth among 20 districts in J&K in terms of such cases and deaths.

Srinagar district with 82 deaths and 2,088 active Covid cases is on top of the list.

“The weekend lockdown is going on effectively. There are no major reports of any violations of guidelines. It is being strictly implemented,” an officer told PTI.

He, however, said that some people had stepped out for different reasons in different areas and were sent back with warnings.

Only local chemists, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops remained open for community needs and the passengers coming out from and going to the airport or railway station were permitted to travel upon producing their tickets, he said.

The staff deployed at airport and railway stations (public officials and those belonging to airlines) were allowed to move out after showing valid identity proofs, officials said.

Government employees of essential services departments, including medical services or such other departments as required by the government, were permitted to move upon showing ID proof. Police barricades and concertina wires were placed on roads for a complete blockade on movement of vehicles.

Last Sunday, Jammu district authorities had announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases.

Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan ordered the lockdown to be implemented from 6pm on Friday till 6am on Monday, beginning July 24.

There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required, Chauhan said in an order issued last Sunday.

PTI

