Cases per million in Kashmir thrice as much as in Jammu

Shopian district tops positivity rate at 8.3%

JAMMU: As per official figures, the average cases per million in the Union Territory stand at 1,339, though it is much lower in Jammu division at 623 as against 1,899 in Kashmir division.

The per million figure for Covid-19 testing in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country, while the recovery rate has touched 53.01 percent as on July 23, the government said in a press release.

The overall positivity rate in the union territory is 3 percent as against 8.3 percent in the country. It is at 1.3 percent in Jammu province and 4.7 percent in Kashmir province.

Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded the lowest positivity rate among districts, at 0.8 percent, while Shopian has witnessed the highest positivity rate at 8.3 percent, followed by 5.3 percent in Baramulla.

Bandipura and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir Division recorded lowest 2.3 percent positivity rate. In Jammu province, district Ramban is on top with 3.7 percent positivity rate followed by Rajouri with 2.1 percent.

The UT has also considerably low mortality rate of 1.7 percent as against 2.4 percent in the country. The mortality rate in Jammu province is far lower at 0.6 percent as against 2.0 percent in Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print