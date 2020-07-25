No harm in sacrificing animals on Eid if SOP followed: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday said that there is no harm in sacrificing animals on Eid-al-Adha if Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in view of COVID-19, are followed and appealed people to follow health and safety guidelines strictly.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that on Eid-al-Adha, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that sacrifice of animals will be in any way harmful if protocols and advises are properly followed.

“It is the responsibility of administration to ensure availability of sacrificial animals at genuine rates at Mohalla and Colony levels, so that people can purchase them near their residences without any overcrowding.

“Such steps will guarantee the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures by the populace and will negate the scope of overcrowding at livestock markets,” he said.

The DAK advised people to wear masks and maintain physical and social distancing while purchasing and sacrificial animals.

“People are advised to sacrifice animals in their lawns particularly by a family member and if that isn’t possible, then the least number of persons may be involved in sacrificing but they should maintain social distance with all precautions,” said Naik.

Distribution of meat to neighbors, poor people or orphan houses should be done following the protocols by wearing a mask, handwashing and physical distancing.

The DAK president said that it is necessary to avoid visiting neighbors and relatives and we must reverse quarantine our pregnant women, elderly and those with chronic diseases who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

