JeM hideout busted in south Kashmir’s Tral

Awantipora: Government forces on Saturday busted a Jash-e-Mohammad militant hideout and recovered incriminating material in Tral area of police district Awantipora in south Kashmir.
A police official said that based on specific information regarding militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in forest area of Chinphadi Machama Tral,Police with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched a search operation during early morning hours and during search one sloping hideout of the JeM militants roughly 64 sq ft area and 5 ft height was busted and subsequently destroyed.

The police official further said that incriminating material recovered from the hideout has been taken into Police custody for investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral as per the official.

