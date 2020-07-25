J&K COVID-19 toll breaches 300-mark as 4 more patients die in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Saturday reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 taking the number of people succumbing to the virus to 302 in J&K.

Among the fresh casualties, three were from Srinagar, the worst hit district both in terms of the causalities as well as number of the COVID-19 cases while another victim belonged to Baramulla, officials said.

They said a 70-year-old man from Peerbagh area of Srinagar, who was admitted on July 20, and tested positive for the virus subsequently, died at SKIMS Soura at 7 a.m. this morning.

At 7:40 a.m, another patient—a 75-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar— died at the tertiary care hospital after suffering cardio-pulmonary arrest, officials added.

The patient was suffering from pneumonia and ARDS, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Later at 9:30 a.m., a 48-year-old woman from Kantbagh Baramulla passed away at the hospital, said the doctor adding she was admitted on July 22 and diagnosed as case of pneumonia and ARDS besides hypothyroidism.

Besides, a 70-year-old woman from Safa Kadal area of Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, a senior doctor said.

The septuagenarian was admitted on July 21 and was suffering from pneumonia and hypertension, the doctor added.

So far 280 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 22 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 85 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (63), Kulgam (26), Anantnag (21), twenty each in Shopian and Budgam, 16 each in Pulwama and Kupwara, Jammu(14), five each in Bandipora and Ganderbal, two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

