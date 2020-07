Srinagar: A second militant has been killed in a gunfight with government forces which broke out at Ranbirgarh area in Srinagar outskirts this morning.

Confirming the killing of the two militants on Twitter, police said the the identification of the duo was yet to be ascertained.

An army man also sustained injuries during the gunfight and has been rushed to Army’s base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The encounter was triggered after forces launched a search operation in the area.

