Category I hospitals in Srinagar to admit patients only on referral by district health authorities

SRINAGAR: The government on Thursday directed that patients from other districts will be admitted at Category I health institutions in Srinagar only on proper referral by the District Health authorities.
The Category I Health Care institutions in Srinagar are SKIMS Soura, SMHS Hospital, Chest Diseases Hospital, and SKIMS Medical College & Hospital Bemina. Patients will be admitted to these hospitals only when they are properly referred by the District Health authorities in consultation with the Director Health Kashmir or his authorised representative, said the communique.
This shall be ensured by the Director Health Services, Kashmir, to reduce the case load in the tertiary care institutions, so that only the patients requiring critical care are admitted in the aforesaid Institutions, the communique added.
It (communique) further asked to adhere to the instructions strictly as the patients from other districts are reporting directly to Category I Tertiary Care institutions in Srinagar.
