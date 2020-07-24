Rs 200 cr released to PWD to macadamise roads

SRINAGAR: In a significant move aimed at improving road conditions, Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Thursday announced the launch of a Macadamisation Program for roads across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of grievances relating to poor condition of roads and the problems connected thereto, presented before the Lieutenant Governor during his tours as a part of his outreach programme. Following a detailed discussion with his Advisors, the Lieutenant Governor approved a program for 100% macadamisation of all roads in J&K including 11,000 kms of fair-weather roads.

A committee comprising the Financial Commissioner (Finance), Principal Secretary (PW(R&B)), Secretary (Planning) and Secretary (Rural Development) has been constituted which will prepare a roadmap and a financing plan for ensuring 100% macadamisation of all roads in Jammu & Kashmir in a time-bound manner. The committee has been directed to submit its report by August 10.

The Lieutenant Governor announced a release of Rs 200 crore to the Public Works Department as the first tranche so that the macadamisation work on priority roads can commence.

Prioritisation of roads for macadamisation work will be done by a committee at the district level, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner with the Executive Engineer, PWD, and ACD as its members. The prioritisation criteria will include when a road was last macadamised, whether it was part of the grievances presented before Lieutenant Governor during his outreach tours, the present quality of the road, and other similar factors.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print