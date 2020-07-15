ACB initiates action against fraudulent FB post

Srinagar: Anti-corruption Bureau on Wednesday said it had initiated legal action against a fraudulent post by a Facebook user posing as an “anti-corruption foundation” in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A statement by ACB J&K said that a Facebook post by one Muzamil Majeed Bhat regarding ‘Anti Corruption Foundation of India’ is circulating on social media reading

“On demand of bribe by any State or Central Government employee, then you should complaint to the Anti Corruption Foundation of India District Pulwama with proof in writing above the affidavit of Rs. 10 and send that complaint to us….Contact 9682171517”.

The ACB said that it was the body already established for receiving complaints relating to corruption in UT of J&K.

“Anti Corruption Bureau already has an official Whatsapp No. 94196-78060, Facebook account-J&K Anti Corruption Bureau, Twitter account – J&K Anti Corruption Bureau @JKACB and Helpline No’s. a. Jammu – 0191-2542530 b. Kashmir-0194-2430792 and Tollfree No.18001807152. All these details are prominently displayed on the website of Anti Corruption Bureau, ” the statement added.

It warned general public not to be deceived by such post adding that the matter has been referred to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir for taking legal action into such post as per IT Act.

