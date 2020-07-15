Call, register and donate Plasma within an hour: SKIMS urges recovered COVID-19 patients to save precious lives

Srinagar: Administration at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has urged recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma to the ones severely infected by the disease.

An official communique issued by the SKIMS administration on Wednesday asked the recovered COVID-19 patients to call or whatsapp on the mobile numbers 9419415196, 9622457636, 9419415342, 9797095342 and 9419081223 to register themselves for the plasma donation after which doctors from the institute will call them to check whether they can make the donation and book an appointment at the hospital accordingly.

The communique said that the administration will arrange transport for the donors in case they don’t have a car of their own adding the procedure to donate blood plasma will be completed within an hour.

It also said that a certificate of appreciation will also be given to plasma donors.

The communique informed that COVID-19 patients who have recovered at least two weeks ago and aged 18-60 years and weighing above 50 kg, only can donate plasma while as patients who have recovered within the last two weeks, pregnant women, Diabetes patients surviving on insulin shots, Cancer patients, those suffering from hypertension and patients suffering from chronic kidney, heart, lung liver and other immune compromised states have been forbidden from donating plasma.

The latest SKIMS communique urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to save precious lives comes shortly after the institute set up a Plasma donation helpline at its Department of Blood Transfusion and

Immunohematology.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print