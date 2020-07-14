Youth electrocuted to death in Bandipora

Srinagar: A 22-year-old youth died while another sustained injuries after they received an electric shock in Kuloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that one Irfan Ahmad Hajam, son of Gulam Rasool of Kaloosa received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire while he was doing shuttering work at Kuloosa.

Hajam was immediately taken to the district hospital Bandipora in an unconscious state where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said.

After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites, he added.

In the incident, another youth identified as Aqib Ahmad Ahangar, son of Gulam Ahmad Ahangar of Kuloosa received injuries.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation. (KNO)

