Srinagar: A massive sanitization process has been started at Police Headquarters Srinagar at Hyderpora after a police officer tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, a top police officer said.

He said all the officials including the officers have been asked to vacate from the headquarters so that the massive sanitization process will be started. “The sanitization process has been started at PHQ Srinagar,” he said. (KNO)

