2 militants killed in Anantnag gunfight, internet snapped in entire district

Anantnag: A second militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning.

An official while confirming killing of two militants in the gunfight said that further searches were on at the encounter spot.

The gunfight was triggered after Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Following the encounter, authorities have snapped internet in entire Anantmag district. (KNO)

