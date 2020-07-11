DAK appeals people to donate plasma

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday appealed to people to come forward and donate plasma, a medical procedure being used by doctors to treat the novel coronavirus disease across the globe.

President DAK Dr Suhail Naik said a large number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 pandemic are eager to donate plasma and it is time that the government should launch a massive campaign to inform people to donate plasma.

“Plasma therapy can save lives. It is time to motivate people to donate plasma. It isn’t going to affect you and you are going to save two lives. There is no harm to donor,” he said.

The DAK said the government should launch a massive campaign to educate people both for preventive measures and plasma donations.

“Those who have tested positive for COVID should be fully recovered. Plasma therapy contains antibodies and are used in somebody who has an actual infection. It has no side effects except the pain of needle prick,” Naik said.

He said convalescent plasma contains antibodies which specifically act against virus and are used in a patient who has acute infection to directly neutralize the virus.

“Plasma infusion has good outcome and decrease oxygen requirements in moderate to severely sick coronavirus patients significantly. It is a very old treatment. It had been used against diphtheria in 19th century,” Dr Naik said.

The DAK appealed administration to open a plasma donation control room as large number of people are eager to donate, but they don’t know where to donate and how to donate.

The doctor’s body, meanwhile, prayed for the speedy recovery of Dr Mir Mushtaq, who is chief spokesman of DAK and battling Covid-19 illness at SKIMS from the past one week.

