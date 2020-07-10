Dumping of municipal waste into Sopore wetland: NGT issues notice to authorities in J&K, seeks report

Srinagar: Following a complaint by Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat , the National Green Tribunal has sought a report from authorities in J&K

into alleged dumping of municipal solid waste into Ninglee wetland in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The four member bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) headed by Chairperson Adarash Kumar Goel on Thursday issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla , J&K Pollution Control Board and J&K Wetlands Conservation Authority, which is yet to be constituted in J&K seeking a report from them over the matter.

alleged dumping of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) by Municipal Council (MC) Sopore at

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat had filed a complaint to NGT some time back seeking its intervention into what he termed the illegal dumping of municipal solid waste by Municipal Committee Sopore Ninglee wetland in Tarzoo area part of Wullar lake and located just adjacent to river Jehlum.

Bhat had in the past also filed a petition in NGT seeking its intervention to stop illegal waste dumping by Municipal Committee Bandipora wherein he had sought intervention of NGT to protect Hokersar and Kreenchu Chandhara wetlands located in Budgam and Pamore areas respectively. The said case is listed before NGT next month.

As for the wetland in Sopore, Bhat had alleged that Municipal Council Sopore with the support of District Administration Baramulla is illegally dumping municipal solid waste in Ninglee Tarzoo area from the last 4 months which is part of Wullar lake.

“The Dumping municipal solid waste around Ningli Tarzoo is like committing a murder of nature and legitimizing this officially by Municipal Council Sopore and District Administration Baramulla. This is violation of wetland conservation rules 2017 and Solid waste management rules 2016. Govt has constructed several tourist huts near this area spending more than 5 crores. How can authorities be so callous We are thankful to NGT for coming to rescue of Wullar lake once again” said the Chairman J&K RTI Movement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print