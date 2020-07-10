J&K COVID-19 toll touches 160 as Kashmir reports 5th virus-related death of the day

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported fifth COVID-19 related death of the day after a 95-year-old man from Shopian who had tested positive for the disease died at SKIMS Bemina two days after being admitted to the institute.

With the elderly’s death, the disease toll in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 160.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Bemina Dr Shifa Deva said that the nonagenarian was suffering from pneumonia besides other underlying ailments adding that he died at 7 pm this evening.

The elderly’s is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported on Friday.

Earlier, a 75-year-old man with underlying ailments besides being COVID-19 positive from Kupwara district died at the hospital.

Before that, a 35-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Srinagar died at CD hospital.

She too was suffering from hypertension, acute bilateral pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome and died at around 9 am today.

Another elderly COVID-19 duo from Anantnag and Srinagar districts also died at the hospital.

While one of them, an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district died last night the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of the central Kashmir passed away early today.

With these deaths, 145 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (8), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

