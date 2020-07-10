4th COVID-19 related death of the day reported in Kashmir, J&K tally 159

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported fourth Covid-19 related death of the day on Friday after after a 75-year old man from Dadsun area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district succumbed at JVC hospital Srinagar this afternoon after testing positive for the disease.

The elderly’s death has taken the COVID-19 toll in J&K to 159.

He was admitted at the hospital on July 4 with underlying ailments including Pneumonia and Diabetes and tested positive for the disease today only, informed Principal JVC Bemina, Dr. Reyaz Untoo.

Medical Superintendent JVC Bemina said that the patient died in ICU this afternoon.

The elderly’s is the fourth COVID-19 related death of the day on Friday.

Earlier, a 35-year-old woman from Srinagar with underlying ailments succumbed at CD Hospital Srinagar.

Deaths of two more COVID-19 positive elderly men-one each from Srinagar and Anantnag districts- were also reported earlier in the day today.

With 144 deaths, Kashmir valley has reported most of the fatalities related to COVID-19 while 15 people have died due to the disease-related complications in Jammu. (GNS/KNO)

