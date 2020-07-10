Police officer killed in road accident at Awantipora

Awantipora: A Police officer was killed in a road accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
The officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Nazir Ahmad Sofi, son of Sunna Ullah, resident of Munwarabad Anantnag.
Sofi died on the spot after the Scooty he was riding was hit by speeding truck at Aghanzpira area of Awantipora, SHO Awantipora Madasir Naseer told Kashmir Reader.
Sofi was posted as an ASI in Srinagar.
