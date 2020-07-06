COVID-19: 56-year-old Budgam man dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 134

Srinagar: A 56-year-old man from central Kashmir’s Budgam district who had tested COVID-19 positive and was also suffering from multiple underlying ailments died early this morning at SKIMS Soura.

The man’s death has thus taken the overall COVID-19 toll in J&K to 134.

A resident of Kralpora area of Budgam, the man was suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease and Community Acquired Pneumonia besides being COVID-19 positive, hospital MS, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Jan said the patient was on dialysis and expired at 4 am this morning.

His death has taken the fatality count due to the disease to 120 in Kashmir while 14 people have died in Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print