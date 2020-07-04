2nd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 123

Srinagar. Kashmir valley on Saturday recorded second COVID-19 death of the day after a 65-year-old man from Alastang area in in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district died at SKIMS Soura after testing positive for the disease.

The latest COVID-19 related death has taken the J&K disease toll to 123.

The elderly was admitted to Ward 2A of the institute on June 29 with underlying ailments including dementia and Type 1 Respiratory Failure, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Farooq Jan said.

He said the patient was later shifted to Infectious Disease Block upon testing positive for COVID-19.

The 65-year-old expired this morning at around 9.15 am, Dr Jan informed.

The elderly’s is the second COVID-29 related death in Kashmir this morning.

Earlier, a 75-year-old man from Dialgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died at SKIMS Soura after testing positive for COVID-19.

