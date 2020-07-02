COVID-19: Ten deaths in a day, all elderly persons

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, including five from the same hospital, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus in the region to 117, officials said.

They said nine of the deceased belong to Kashmir while one is from Jammu division.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the hospital reported five deaths in a single day on Thursday. He said the victims included a 55-year-old man from Yaripora, Kulgam, a 75-year-old man from Kawoosa, Budgam, and three men from Shopian, Kulgam and Baramulla, all aged 65 years.

As per health officials, the remaining five Covid-19 victims belong to Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam and Doda districts.

Three of the new deaths were reported at SMHS hospital, one at CD hospital, and one in a Jammu hospital, they said.

Dr Jan said that the Budgam man who died was admitted to the hospital on June 28 as a case of Motor Neuron Disease with Common Acquired Pneumonia (CAP).

“The patient expired at around 7.25 p.m. on Thursday,” he said.

Prior to him, Dr Jan said, a 65-year-old resident of Nadigam, Shopian, died at the hospital. He was admitted to the Infectious Disease Block of SKIMS on July 1 as a case of Coronary Artery Disease with bilateral Commonly Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) and Type 1 Respiratory Failure.

Earlier, three men from Kulgam, Baramulla and Shopian districts died at the tertiary-care hospital.

A resident of Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, a 60-year-old man, died at Chest Diseases Hospital.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 29 with diabetes, hypertension, pneumonia and other ailments.

According to Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, three Covid-19 deaths were reported at the hospital on Thursday including that of a 65-year-old man from Kulgam district.

“The patient was suffering from ‘bilateral pneumonia’ and died this afternoon after testing positive for the new virus a day before,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Choudhary said, a 75-year-old man from Budgam district and a 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar with underlying ailments including hypertension and bilateral pneumonia died at the hospital. “The woman was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Both of them were admitted yesterday (Wednesday),” he added.

Doda district of Jammu also reported one Covid-19 death on Thursday after an elderly person breathed last at a Jammu hospital.

With the new deaths, 117 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 103 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 154 new coronavirus cases on Thursday which took the total number of Covid-19 cases to 7,849 including 4,974 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 134 were reported from Kashmir while 20 were detected at Jammu.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir valley reported 92 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 8 from army and CRPF.

