Elderly Shopian man dies of Covid, 5 more employees at DC Shopian office test positive

143 new cases take the total to 7,237

Srinagar: Kashmir reported one more Covid-19 death on Monday, raising the death toll due to novel Coronavirus in J&K to 95, officials said.

They said a 65-year-old man from Shopian district died at SMHS Hospital on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. His sample report came out positive on Monday morning.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with comorbidities including hypertension,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary, adding that the patient was sampled for Covid-19 the same day.

“His swab sample has returned Covid-19 positive this morning, hours after his death,” he added.

So far, 95 people (84 in Kashmir and 11 In Jammu) have died and 4,585 patients (3,449 from Kashmir and 1136 from Jammu) have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 2,557 (2,125 in Kashmir and 432 in Jammu).

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (12), Shopian (11), 7 each in Jammu and Budgam, 6 in Anantnag, 5 in Kupwara, 4 in Pulwama, and one death each in Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, 143 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K since Sunday evening, including 45 from Jammu division and 99 Kashmir division. The total number of cases has now gone up to 7,237 in J&K.

Officials said the highest number (29) of positive cases were detected in Pulwama district, followed by Shopian 18 cases, Srinagar (17), Anantnag (15), Kathua (13), Baramulla (10), Samba (8) and Rajouri (7).

Officials said 269 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals since Sunday evening, including 55 from Jammu and 214 from Kashmir.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 67 were detected at SKIMS Soura out of 2,319 samples tested at the hospital’s virology lab while 8 new Covid-19 cases were detected at SKIMS Bemina out of 572 samples tested there.

Of the new cases, 3 are from CRPF battalions while five are employees at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Shopian.

