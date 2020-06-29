Govt calls it false rumour

SRINAGAR: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) on Sunday maintained that some people are spreading false information regarding a communication with respect to the LPG stock in Kashmir valley.
A statement issued here by FCS&CA said that some people are spreading all kind of rumours by referring to a letter, written by Director, FCS&CA Kashmir and addressed to Nodal coordinator for Oil companies in J&K, in connection with “ensuring adequate stocking of LPG in Kashmir”.
“The same has been written by the Director, FCS&CA Kashmir, to prevent any shortfall of essential commodities (particularly LPG) during the ensuing Monsoon season. We all know that the NH-44, between Ramban-JT stretch, behaves in an unpredictable manner during the rains.
Currently, we maintain nearly a month of stock in Kashmir. We have requested the LPG companies to explore the feasibility of maintaining the stock for nearly 2 months to prevent any panic situations that may arise in the event of highway closure for longer duration,” the statement added

