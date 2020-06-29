Govt order to stock up LPG creates anxiety

Srinagar: Sunday morning brought with it anxiety to people in Kashmir as two separate government orders circulating on social media indicated that something abnormal was afoot.

One order asked for stocking up of LPG cylinders for two months in Kashmir valley, while the other asked for vacating of school buildings for the security forces in Ganderbal and adjoining Kargil.

A similar sense of anxiety had been created by government orders circulating on social media before the revocation of Article 370 in August last year.

According to the new order issued by the Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, oil companies have been asked to keep adequate stocks of LPG for up to two months at bottling plants as well as warehouses. The order was passed after an adviser to Lt Governor GC Murmu passed directions in a meeting on June 23 in this regard.

The frequent closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides was cited as the reason for the order to stock up LPG. However, in the recent past there has been no such frequency of landslides on the highway.

The orders have come at a time when there is a faceoff between China and India on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Everywhere people were seen talking about an imminent war between China and India as the reason for the new government orders. People made a beeline to stock up on essentials like ration, medicine and cash.

“We don’t know what is in store. The conflict between India and Ladakh seems to be prolonging, which I think is the reason for these government orders. I am going to stock LPG at home. Kashmir is unpredictable, where everything is uncertain,” said Ali Muhammad, a resident of the old city.

Manzoor Ahmad, a retired government employee, said, “My son asked me to stock essentials at home because of the government orders. Though I don’t know what it is all about, it is better to not take risks.”

In the order issued by Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, 16 educational institutes in the district have been asked to vacate their buildings. The institutions include ITI buildings and middle and higher secondary schools.

“In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, these educational centres be made available for accommodation of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies,” the order reads.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too said that these orders are creating panic in Kashmir.

“Government orders are creating panic in Kashmir & unfortunately after all the lies & false assurances last year even if/when the government explains these orders hardly any of us will take the assurances at face value. That said they still need to explain these orders,” he tweeted.

