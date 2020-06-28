DC Jammu reviews issuance of Domicile certificates

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Saturday reviewed the process of issuance of Domicile in the Tehsils here at a Video Conference meeting with the concerned Tehsildars.

The Tehsildars gave a detailed account of the number of domicile certificates issued by their offices till today.

In this regard, a daylong training was imparted to all Tehsildars, along with the dealing assistants, by DIO NIC Jammu, at Deputy Commissioner Office Jammu on June 25 to ensure seamless issuance of e-Domicile certificates to applicants.

This was the first ever video conferencing held with SDMs and Tehsildars in Jammu and supported by NIC.

In view of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, technology is a very powerful tool for interaction with officers and the public while adhering to COVID containment strategies and SOPs.

The DC appreciated the efforts of all Tehsildars in efficient adoption of Information Technology as even some of the remote Tehsils were connected with DC Office for video meet either through Broadband or 2G.

She stated that very soon this technology will be used for frequent revenue review meetings and for redressal of public grievances through e-Darbars.

During the meeting, Tehsildars were also informed about the “e-darbar” grievance redressal mechanism which will start from 2nd of July 2020.

During e-Durbar one Tehsil office will get connected with DC Office as per weekly schedule issued in advance. The concerned Tehsil Office will organize participation of 15-20 persons for interaction (one at a time) with DC Jammu. During their interaction, their concerns and issues will be documented and maintained in a customized dashboard for timely redressal. The schedule of e-Darbar for the month of July will be circulated, after the video meet, as informed by Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The CSC / Khidmat Centre district coordinators were directed to operationalize all Khidmat Centres at once, so that the internet facility is available to the public in each Tehsil for availing various online facilities and services.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also discussed other revenue matters particularly, the progress made in writing jamabandies (revenue record) as part of the Land Records Modernization Programme.

