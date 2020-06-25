First COVID-19 related death in Poonch, J&K toll 89

Srinagar: A 57-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Poonch with underlying ailments including acute renal failure died at GMC Jammu on Wednesday night, taking the J&K toll to 89.

A resident of Poonch, the man was referred from Samba to GMC Jammu on June 19 and died late last night, sources said.

Medical Superintendent JMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said the patient was diabetic and was also suffering from acute renal failure.

The elderly’s is the first COVID-19 related death in Poonch district.

Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

So far, 89 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 78 from the Valley. (GNS)

