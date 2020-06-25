3 days after death, Srinagar man’s sample returns COVID-19 positive, J&K toll touches 90

Srinagar: Three days after his death and scubsequent burial, the swab sample of a 75-year-old man from Mehjoor Nagar area if Srinagar has returned positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday effectively taking J&K disease toll to 90.

The septuagenarian was admitted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on June 22 and died early next morning as per Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary.

Sources said the deceased’s family had taken the body “forcibly” and buried it later, but his swab sample, which was taken on the admission day, has now tested positive they added.

The elderly’s death has thus taken the death toll related to COVID-19 in J&K to 90.

Earlier this morning, Poonch district reportef first COVID-19 related death after a 57-year-old positive man from the district with underlying health conditions including acute renal failure died at GMC Jammu.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)

