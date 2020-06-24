Arms, ammunition recovered from 2 hideouts in Srinagar, Poonch

Srinagar: Government forces on Tuesday busted two hideouts of militants in Srinagar and Poonch and recovered arms and ammunition from them .

Official sources told GNS that the forces, upon a specific tip-off, busted a militant hideout in Harwan area of Srinagar.

A large amount of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site including one Magazine AK-47, 30 AK RSS and an UBGL alongside six UBGL grenades, the official added.

Meanwhile, searches have been intensified in and around the area following the recovery.

Similarly, security forces busted a militant hideout in a remote village in Poonch district and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by troops of 16 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police at Murrah village in the Surankote area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral told PTI.

He said the search operation was launched Monday on a tip-off about the presence of a hideout in the hilly village.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officer said.

With PTI inputs

—PTI

