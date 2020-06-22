Three militant associates arrested in Sopore: Police

TRAL: Sopore police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three militant associates along with some incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

In a statement police said that on Saturday evening police, Army deputations from 22 RR, 52 RR and 179/92 battalion CRPF in a joint operation at Bomay and Tarzoo areas arrest three militant associates of LeT outfit.

They said that incriminating material including one Chinese pistol, it’s two magazine and 73 rounds were recovered from them. The police identify the trio as Shabir Ahmad Mir @Molvi son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, Mohammad Abbas Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir both residents of Brath Kalan Sopore and Fahim Nabi Bhat @Doctor son of Gulam Nabi Bhat resident of Tarzoo Sopore. Police said that a case under relevant act has been registered in police station Bomay Sopore and further investigation has been started.

