Raj Bhavan observes International Day of Yoga

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, along with Dr. Smita Murmu, First Lady of the UT led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga in J&K by practicing Yoga at home as per the Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in consonance with the theme “Yoga@Home and Yoga with family”.

The Lt Governor, in his message, encouraged the people to practice Yoga from their homes during the challenging situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. Yoga maintains harmony between the body & mind of practitioners and is useful in managing lifestyle disorders, mental stress and wellbeing, especially improving respiratory health & immunity during this ongoing situation, he added. He advised the people to inculcate Yoga in their daily routine practice as a way of life for a balanced, healthy and peaceful living.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, senior officers, security personnel, household and secretariat staff of the Raj Bhavan also participated in the yoga session while maintaining adequate social distancing.

