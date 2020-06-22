Govt clarifies, says no decision taken

Srinagar: The J&K government on Sunday clarified that the Finance Department had not taken any policy decision over issuance of fresh liquor licenses in Kashmir.

The clarification comes a day after Excise Department documents identified 64 locations identified in Kashmir for liquor vends. The move drew strong opposition in Kashmir.

The Finance Department said that there is no such policy decision regarding this matter.

An official handout issued by the information department said that the Finance Department has no list of unserved areas nor been considered or approved and no decision will be taken without participation of stakeholders. “Further public has been urged not to be misled by any half- baked reports in this regard,” it added.

