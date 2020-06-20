Five militants killed in Shopian orchards

Shopian: A former policeman who became a Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) commander is said to be among five militants killed in a 20-hour gun battle with government forces at Bandpow village in Shopian district. The gunfight which broke out on Thursday evening was the fifth in the district since June 8. The toll of militants killed in these past 12 days in Shopian district is now 22. Another five militants have been killed in south Kashmir during this time.

The Bandpow encounter, according to police, concluded at about 11am Friday after five bodies were retrieved from the site. They said that the encounter site was 500 meters away from the residential area and was covered with dense apple orchards and bushes. A hideout of militants, which was located in the middle of a hillock, was also found by police. All five militants were killed outside the hideout.

Witnesses said that after the initial exchange of gunfire in the evening, firing was heard again at 12 o’clock midnight, which continued intermittently till 11am when the encounter was concluded. They said the militants were killed at different spots amid the orchards.

Locals said that policeman-turned LeT commander Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Arkam was among the slain militants.

Stone-pelting protests, locals said, were witnessed at Chitragam village when the government forces were withdrawing. Chitragam is a neighbouring village of Bandpow. Locals said that youth hurled stones on government forces who retaliated with tear smoke shells and stun grenades to disperse them. There were no reports of any injury on either side.

