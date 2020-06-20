Pulwama woman dies of Covid-19 at SKIMS Soura, toll 77

Srinagar: One more covid 19 positive patient died at SKIMS Soura this morning taking the total number of Covid victims in J& K to 77, officials said.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan said a 55-year-old woman of Tujan Pulwama who was reffered from SMHS Hospital as a case of meningioma with obstructive sleep apnea died at around 6:45 AM

due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

