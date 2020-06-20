Deceased Budgam elderly turns out COVID-19 positive, J&K toll touches 80

Srinagar: COVID-19 death toll has touched 80 in Jammu and Kashmir after an elderly man from central Kashmir’s Budgam district who passed away on Friday turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

The 65-year-old hailing from Kanihama Magam died after a cardiopulmonary arrest on Friday afternoon at SKIMS Soura immediately after admission, officials told Kashmir Reader.

He was also sampled for COVID-19 and has tested positive today, they added.

Officials said the patient had bilateral pneumonia at the time of admission.

The development has taken the death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K to 80.

