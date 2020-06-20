2 civilians injured in cross LoC firing in Uri

Baramulla: Two civilians were injured in cross LoC shelling in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The duo has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Mangral and Gulam Mohammad Sheikh of Nambla village of Uri with locals saying they were injured in the cross LoC firing and shelling on Saturday morning.

Locals said that several mortar shells landed in village Nambla causing fear among them.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom confirmed that two civilians were injured in cross border firing and both were removed to hospital.

