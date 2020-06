Srinagar: Gunshots were heard on Saturday afternoon in Lakadpora Pudsoo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where government forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about presence of militants there, officials said.

They said a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

In the ensuing search operation gunshots were heard in the area, which J&K Police said on twitter falls in Kulgam district.

