Militants give slip to forces after brief gunfight in Budgam

Srinagar: Militants on Thursday morning gave slip to the government forces after a brief gunfight at Pathanpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

While they managed to escape from the site, the militants left behind some ammunition including a grenade and a pistol, officials said.

Earlier government forces cordoned off the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

While a contact with the hiding militants was established, they however lobbed back to back grenades and managed to give a slip to the forces, officials said.

A police official said that militants who were believed to be two in number left behind a shoe, 3 AK 47 magazines, a pistol, a grenade and a pouch adding that searches were on in the area to trace the militants who managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness. (KNO)

