Army soldier killed, another injured in road accident on Srinagar-Leh highway

Ganderbal: An Army soldier was killed while another was critically injured after the vehicle they were traveling in met with and accident and fell into a deep gorge at Ranga pass along Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Officials told KNO that an army vehicle in which the food items was being sent to the army units of Leh was on way to Pathankot from Leh. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Ranga paas sarbal, resulting into the onspot death of an army man and critical injury to his fellow.

Soon after the incident, the injured army man was shifted to Sonamarg hospital for advanced treatment while the body of deceased was shifted to Army cantonment Badmibagh Srinagar.

A senior police officer also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Karan Singh of Nagrota Jammu while the injured has been identified as Mehraj Khan.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print