Sumbal : A 5-year-old boy drowned into a pond in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday .

Reports said that the deceased identified as 5-year-old Ali Mohd Kachroo son of Mohd Akbar Kachroo slipped into the pond adjacent to his home at Zalpora Sumbal.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the minor from the water body where he was found dead.

A police official also confirmed the death of the minor due to drowning.

