Unidentified person drowns in Jhelum in Pampore, inclement weather halts rescue op

Pampore: An unidentified person drowned in river Jhelum on Saturday evening at Zinpora Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Local residents told Kashmir Reader that the person drowned while he was fishing in the river.

They said a lady saw him drowning and raised an alarm which alerted other residents who immediately launched a rescue operation.

Although local police also joined the rescue operation, heavy rain and gusty winds halted the operation, locals said adding the efforts to fish out the body will resume on Sunday morning.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print