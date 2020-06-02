Three contacts of Covid positive bureaucrat test negative

Srinagar: Three senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir were tested negative for COVID-19.

Officials told KNO that three senior officers Zubair Ahmed, Secretary Tourism & Culture, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director I&C Kashmir and Tufail Matto, VC LAWDA have tested negative for COVID-19 after their samples were collected.

“These officers were quarantined after an IAS officer was tested positive for COVID-19,” they said.

Zubair has been at the helm of evacuating thousands of stranded people from Jammu & Kashmir in different states and Union Territories.

