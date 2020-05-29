Cherry transportation picks up in Shopian amid pandemic

Shopian: With the arrival of cherry harvest season in Kashmir, Aglar Mandi in Shopian has started limited operations to dispatch the fruit to different parts of the country in view of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Cherry is the first fruit which is being harvested in Kashmir and like in many areas, orchardists in Shopian have also started the harvest of ‘aval number’ variety of cherry. According to an official, the fruit is being sold and transported from the old Mandi which is situated at Arhama in Shopian.

Deputy commissioner Shopian, Choudary Muhammad Yasin told Kashmir Reader that only 50 persons including labourers, traders will be allowed to enter Mandi.

“Only ten trucks will be allowed in a day to enter Mandi. Drivers and their helpers are not allowed to come out of their vehicles,” he said.

Last year, Kashmir produced 11,000 metric tonnes of cherry. The fruit is spread over 1.2 lakh kanals of land in the Valley.

The deputy commissioner said that adequate arrangements have been made for transportation of cherry and its smooth sale in Mandi.

“All vehicles entering Mandi will be sanitized. Until 11 am, people are allowed to bring cherry and after that it will be loaded in vehicles,” he said.

Chief horticulture officer Shopian, Muhammad Yousuf Dar told Kashmir Reader that Shopian expects 33,44 metric tonnes of cherry this year. He said that 600 hectares of land is under cherry cultivation in the district.

